Obituary: Zalia G Smith, 92, of Loganville

Zalia G. Smith, age 92 of Loganville, passed away on Saturday, February 24, 2024. A Funeral Service was held at 1:00 PM on Thursday, February 29, 2024 at Corinth Christian Church with Minister Adam Turner and Minister Don Hardison officiating. Interment followed at Corinth Memorial Gardens.

Zalia was a graduate of Loganville High School and a member of Corinth Christian Church. She worked for the Federal Reserve in Atlanta and the National Bank of Walton County for 45 years.

She was preceded in death by her parents, William Columbus and Lillie Mae (Cox) Griffeth; sister, Lydia Silverberg; brother, James Griffeth; and husband, Elbert L. Smith. She is survived by her daughter & son-in-law, Ginger and Chris Rice of Madison; son & daughter-in-law, Bucky and Tracey Smith of Loganville; brother & sister-in-law, Oscar and Shirley Griffeth of Monroe; sister, Robbie McElhannon of Loganville; grandchildren, Christopher and Ali Rice of Indialantic, FL, Cole and Haven Rice of Madison, Sam Smith of Loganville, Lukas Smith of Loganville; step-grandchildren, Chase and Ansleigh Miller of Loganville; great grandsons, Cace and Cohen Rice.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Corinth Christian Church, 1635 Hwy 81, Loganville, GA 30052. The family will receive friends from 5:00 PM – 8:00 PM on Wednesday, February 28, 2024 and from 11:30 AM – 12:30 PM on Thursday, February 29, 2024 at Tim Stewart Funeral Home, 670 Tom Brewer Road, Loganville, GA 30052. 770-466-1544. Please sign the online guest registry at www.stewartfh.com.

