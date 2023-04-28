Obituary: Zinaida Vuletic, 70, of Loganville

Zinaida Vuletic, age 70 of Loganville, passed away on Thursday, April 20, 2023. A visitation was held from 2:00 PM – 5:00 PM on Sunday, April 23, 2023 at Tim Stewart Funeral Home, 300 Simonton Road SW, Lawrenceville, GA 30046.

Zinaida was preceded in death by her husband, Nikola Vuletic. She is survived by her sister & brother-in-law, Dragana and Zoran Unger of Howe, IN.

Arrangements by Tim Stewart Funeral Home, 670 Tom Brewer Road, Loganville, GA 30052. 770-466-1544. Please sign the online guest registry at www.stewartfh.com.

To send flowers or a memorial gift to the family of Zinaida Vuletic please visit our Sympathy Store.

Reposted courtesy of Tim Stewart Funeral Home.