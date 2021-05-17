Oconee County government has several full and part-time job postings

The Oconee County Government has several full and part-time positions available. Click or tap on the relevant link for more information.
Editor’s Note: These job postings were found on the Oconee County career website on May 17, 2021. Please note they could be removed at any time due to the positions being filled.
Administrative Secretary in Animal Services (Part-Time)
Posted March 10, 2021 | Open Until Filled
Pay Rate : $13.00 per hour View Description To apply, please complete our application and submit. Resumes are not accepted in lieu of… Full Description
Night/Weekend Manager (Part-Time)
Posted October 28, 2020 | Open Until Filled
Pay Rate : $12.71 per hour View Description To apply, please complete our application and submit. Resumes are not accepted in lieu of… Full Description
Mechanic II (Full-Time)
Posted April 6, 2021 | Open Until Filled
Salary : $40,494 – $49,363 (based on years of experience) View Description To apply, please complete our application and submit…. Full Description
GIS Specialist (Full-Time)
Posted April 5, 2021 | Open Until Filled
Salary : $40,494 – $44,709 (based on years of experience) … Full Description
Park Assistant (Part-Time)
Posted February 12, 2021 | Open Until Filled
Pay Rate : $9.72 per hour … Full Description
Code Enforcement Officer (Full-Time)
Posted January 21, 2021 | Open Until Filled
Salary : $ 37,076-$55,094 … Full Description
Deputy Sheriff – (Full Time)*
Posted February 4, 2021 1:15 PM | Open Until Filled
Salary : $35,879-$53,314 View Description To apply, please complete our application . Resumes are not accepted in lieu of applications,… Full Description
Jailer – (Full-Time)
Posted February 11, 2020 | Open Until Filled
Salary : $33,316-$49,506 View Description To apply, please complete our application . Resumes are not accepted in lieu of… Full Description
Collection Site Attendant (Part-Time)
Posted May 24, 2017 | Open Until Filled
Pay Rate : $9.30 per hour View Description To apply, please complete our application and… Full Description▼ Tax Assessor
Property Appraiser II
Posted April 5, 2021 | Open Until Filled
Salary: $35,938 -$53,402 View Description To apply, please complete our application and submit. Resumes are not accepted in lieu of applications, however, they may be… Full Description
