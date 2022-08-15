Oconee County government has several open job postings

There are several open job postings in the government in neighboring Oconee County. Click or tap on the relevant link for more information.
Editor’s Note: The following job postings were found on the Oconee County career website on Aug. 14, 2022. Please note a posting could be removed at any time due to the position being filled.
Kennel Technician (Full or Part Time)
Posted August 8, 2022 12:45 PM | Open Until Filled
Flexible Full-time Scheduling, or Part-time Schedule Available Starting Full-time Sala ry: $33,740 b ased on experience *Part-time schedule available with… Full Description
Civic Center Coordinator (Full-time)
Posted July 19, 2022 11:00 AM | Open Until Filled
Starting Salary $ 39,438 (based on years of experience) View Description To apply, please complete our … Full Description
Night/Weekend Manager (Part-Time)
Posted February 1, 2022 | Open Until Filled
Pay Rate : $15.00 per hour View Description To apply, please complete our application and submit. Resumes are not accepted in lieu of… Full Description
Communications Officer (Full-Time)
Posted June 8, 2022 | Open Until Filled
Salary : Starting at $33,740 non-certified and $36,816 certified (based on qualifications and years of experience) View Description … Full Description
Director of Elections and Registration (Full-Time)
Posted August 9, 2022 | Open Until Filled
Starting Salary $58,233 based on experience View Description To apply, please complete our … Full Description
Elections Assistant – Absentee Ballot Clerk (Part-time)
Posted July 22, 2022 11:00 AM | Open Until Filled
Starting Salary $15.50 per hour, pro-rated benefits *Must be willing to work up to 29 hours per week. Hours are may increase during election weeks. … Full Description
HVAC/Electrical Maintenance Technician II
Posted February 1, 2022 | Open Until Filled
Salary starting at $43,995 (based on experience). View Description To apply, please complete our application … Full Description
Fire Rescue Office Coordinator (Full-Time)
Posted August 2, 2022 | Open Until Filled
Salary : starting at $37,076 View Description To apply, please complete our application … Full Description
Service Technician (Full-time)
Posted June 20, 2022 4:00 PM | Open Until Filled
Salary : starting at $34,882 based on experience View Description To apply, please complete… Full DescriptionApply Online
Park Assistant (Part-Time)
Posted February 1, 2022 | Open Until Filled
Pay Rate : $14.00 per hour *Night and Weekend Shifts Required View Description To apply, please… Full Description
Senior Athletic Program Coordinator – (Full-Time)
Posted July 20, 2022 3:30 PM | Open Until Filled
Salary : $40,577 based on years of experience View Description *Primary responsibilities include youth… Full Description
Equipment Operator, Senior (Full-TIme)
Posted February 1, 2022 2:00 PM | Open Until Filled
Salary starting at $37,161 (based on experience). View Description To apply, please complete our application . Resumes are… Full Description
Project Administrator (Full-TIme)
Posted July 22, 2022 | Open Until Filled
Salary : $45,133 – $55,017 (based in experience) View Description To apply, please complete our application and submit…. Full Description
Van/Bus Driver (Part-Time)
Posted May 13, 2022 11:00 AM | Open Until Filled
Hourly Rate $16.00 View Description To apply, please complete our application and submit. Resumes are not… Full Description
Deputy Sheriff – (Full Time)*
Posted February 1, 2022 | Open Until Filled
Salary : $40,167 – $59,686 ***YOU M UST BE P.O.S.T. CERTIFIED TO BE CONSIDERED FOR THIS POSITION*** View Description To apply… Full Description
Jailer – (Full-Time)
Posted February 1, 2022 | Open Until Filled
Salary : $36,816 – $54,707 Non-certified, $38,353 – $56,991 Certified (based on experience) View Description To apply, please… Full Description
Collection Site Attendant (Part-Time)
Posted May 25, 2022 9:00 AM | Open Until Filled
Pay Rate : $10.00 per hour View Description To apply, please complete our application and submit… Full Description
Property Appraiser II
Posted June 27, 2022 | Open Until Filled
Salary: Starting at $39,438 (based on years of experience). View Description To apply, please complete our application and submit. Resumes are… Full Description
Director of Tourism
Posted August 8, 2022 | Open Until Filled
Salary : starting at $54,247 based on experience View Description To apply, please… Full Description
Water Distribution/Collection Worker III (Full-Time)
Posted February 28, 2022 | Open Until Filled
Salary : Starting at $ 31,382 (based on qualifications and years of experience). View Description… Full Description
Water Resources Operations Manager (Full-Time)
Posted June 13, 2022 | Open Until Filled
Salary : $ 51,400 – $62,656 (based on qualifications and years of experience) View… Full Description
Water Special Projects Coordinator (Full-Time)
Posted June 13, 2022 | Open Until Filled
Salary : $ 40,577 – 49,463 (based on qualifications and years of experience) View… Full Description
Leave a Reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.