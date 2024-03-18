Oconee County has several current job postings

There are several open job postings in neighboring Oconee County. Click or tap on the relevant link for more information or to apply.

Editor’s Note: These job postings were found on the Oconee County career website on March 18, 2024. Please note a job posting could be removed at any time due to the positions being filled.

Posted February 20, 2024 10:50 AM | Open Until Filled

Salary: $46,495 based on experience ***Plumbing Experience Preferred*** View Description To apply online, please… Full Description

Posted January 9, 2024 4:00 PM | Open Until Filled

Salary starting at $46,495 (based on experience). View Description To apply online, please complete our … Full Description

Posted January 23, 2024 8:00 AM | Open Until Filled

Salary starting at $53,900 (based on experience) View Description To apply online, please complete our application and… Full Description

Posted February 15, 2024 | Open Until Filled

Pay Rate : $15.50 per hour View Description To apply, please complete our application and submit. Resumes are not accepted… Full Description

Posted February 23, 2024 | Open Until Filled

Salary : starting at $41,938 (based on experience) View Description To apply, please complete our application and… Full Description

Posted February 15, 2024 | Open Until Filled

Salary : starting at $33,964 View Description To apply, please complete our application and submit. Resumes are… Full Description

Posted January 23, 2024 8:00 AM | Open Until Filled

Pay Rate : $14.50 per hour *Night and Weekend Shifts Required View Description To apply online,… Full Description

Posted January 23, 2024 8:00 AM | Open Until Filled

Pay Rate : $15.50 per hour View Description To apply online, please complete our application … Full Description

Posted January 23, 2024 8:00 AM | Open Until Filled

Salary starting at $39,661 (based on experience). View Description To apply online, please complete our application . … Full Description

Posted January 23, 2024 8:00 AM | Open Until Filled

Salary : $42,667 – $63,401 ***YOU M UST BE P.O.S.T. CERTIFIED TO BE CONSIDERED FOR THIS POSITION*** View Description To apply… Full Description

Posted January 23, 2024 8:00 AM | Open Until Filled

Salary : $39,316 – $58,422 Non-certified, $40,853 – $60,705 Certified (based on experience) View Description To apply, please complete… Full Description

Posted February 20, 2024 10:00 AM | Open Until Filled

Salary: Starting at $75,543 (based on years of experience). View Description To apply, please complete our application and submit. Resumes are… Full Description

Posted February 29, 2024 | Open Until Filled

Salary : Starting at $ 37,382 (based on qualifications and years of experience). View Description… Full Description

