Oconee County has several current job postings

There are several open job postings in neighboring Oconee County. Click or tap on the relevant link for more information or to apply.
Editor’s Note: These job postings were found on the Oconee County career website on March 18, 2024. Please note a job posting could be removed at any time due to the positions being filled.
▼ Facilities and Operations
Building Maintenance Mechanic II
Posted February 20, 2024 10:50 AM | Open Until Filled
Salary: $46,495 based on experience ***Plumbing Experience Preferred*** View Description To apply online, please… Full Description
HVAC/Electrical Maintenance Technician II
Posted January 9, 2024 4:00 PM | Open Until Filled
Salary starting at $46,495 (based on experience). View Description To apply online, please complete our … Full Description
▼ Information Technology
Information Technology Support Specialist (Full-Time)
Posted January 23, 2024 8:00 AM | Open Until Filled
Salary starting at $53,900 (based on experience) View Description To apply online, please complete our application and… Full Description
▼ Parks and Recreation
Program Assistant (Part-Time)
Posted February 15, 2024 | Open Until Filled
Pay Rate : $15.50 per hour View Description To apply, please complete our application and submit. Resumes are not accepted… Full Description
Maintenance Technician – (Full-Time)
Posted February 23, 2024 | Open Until Filled
Salary : starting at $41,938 (based on experience) View Description To apply, please complete our application and… Full Description
Office Assistant (Full-Time)
Posted February 15, 2024 | Open Until Filled
Salary : starting at $33,964 View Description To apply, please complete our application and submit. Resumes are… Full Description
Park Assistant (Part-Time)
Posted January 23, 2024 8:00 AM | Open Until Filled
Pay Rate : $14.50 per hour *Night and Weekend Shifts Required View Description To apply online,… Full Description
Park Services Assistant – (Part-Time)
Posted January 23, 2024 8:00 AM | Open Until Filled
Pay Rate : $15.50 per hour View Description To apply online, please complete our application … Full Description
▼ Public Works
Equipment Operator, Senior (Full-TIme)
Posted January 23, 2024 8:00 AM | Open Until Filled
Salary starting at $39,661 (based on experience). View Description To apply online, please complete our application . … Full Description
▼ Sheriff’s Office
Deputy Sheriff – (Full Time)*
Posted January 23, 2024 8:00 AM | Open Until Filled
Salary : $42,667 – $63,401 ***YOU M UST BE P.O.S.T. CERTIFIED TO BE CONSIDERED FOR THIS POSITION*** View Description To apply… Full Description
Jailer – (Full-Time)
Posted January 23, 2024 8:00 AM | Open Until Filled
Salary : $39,316 – $58,422 Non-certified, $40,853 – $60,705 Certified (based on experience) View Description To apply, please complete… Full Description
▼ Tax Assessor
Chief Property Appraiser (Full-Time)
Posted February 20, 2024 10:00 AM | Open Until Filled
Salary: Starting at $75,543 (based on years of experience). View Description To apply, please complete our application and submit. Resumes are… Full Description
▼ Water Resources (Formerly Utility Department)
Water Distribution/Collection Worker III (Full-Time)
Posted February 29, 2024 | Open Until Filled
Salary : Starting at $ 37,382 (based on qualifications and years of experience). View Description… Full Description
