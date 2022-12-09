Oconee high school students win Congressional award for app to find local places of worship

L to R: North Oconee High School juniors Jack Rumpf, Viveka Mehrotra, and Anyo Li. Contributed photo



Bogart, GA – On Wednesday, December 7, 2022, representatives from the Office of Congressman Jody Hice (GA-10) presented the first place award for the Congressional App Challenge to three North Oconee High School students. Anyo Li, Viveka Mehrotra, and Jack Rumpf of “Team Coexist” created an app to help users locate a local place of worship. Next spring, they will receive invitations to Capitol Hill to demonstrate their app at the annual #HouseOfCode celebration, the most prestigious demo day in student STEM. At #HouseOfCode, students see their apps displayed in the U.S. Capitol Building, meet their representatives, and connect with other coders from around the country.

“Congratulations to Team Coexist for their innovative design that will serve their community well,” Hice said in a press release. “I am proud of everyone who participated in this year’s App Challenge, and I’m specifically honored to recognize the hard work and ingenuity of Anyo, Viveka, and Jack, as well as our runner up, Joshua Moreland of Newton County Career Academy. I hope all of you continue to code and keep up the impressive work!”

The Congressional App Challenge was created by Congress in 2013 to encourage innovation and engagement in coding, computer science, and STEM education. For more information on the #HouseOfCode and a look at past events, please visit the #HouseOfCode page on theCongressional App Challenge website.