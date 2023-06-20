Oconee Street in Athens scheduled to be closed for about 30 days

Detours will be established – expect delays

WHAT: Georgia Department of Transportation (Georgia DOT) and contractor Vertical Earth LLC will be working on a drainage improvement project which will upgrade and replace the existing 130 year-old culvert. The project requires the closure of Oconee Street from Foundry Street to E. Broad Street for approximately 30 days weather permitting. There will be a brief but temporary reconfiguration of the 5-way intersection of E. Broad St., Oconee St. and Thomas St. for a manhole adjustment.

WHEN: The Oconee Street closure will begin late June 2023 weather permitting. The total project completion date is September 2023 weather permitting.

WHERE: Oconee Street between Foundry Street and E. Broad St. No through traffic will be allowed.

DETOUR: All lanes (eastbound and westbound) of Oconee St will be detoured. All lanes at Foundry St (northbound and southbound) will be closed to through traffic.



Traffic headed out of downtown Athens should travel west on E Broad St → south on SR 15 → east on the SR 10 loop → southeast on US 78.



Traffic headed into downtown Athens should travel west on the SR 10 loop → north on SR 15 → east on E Broad St.

Delays are anticipated. Consider alternate routes.

Advisory: Exact dates may change due to weather or other factors. Motorists are cautioned to reduce their speed while traveling through work zones, stay alert, and watch for workers. Before heading out, get real-time information on work status and traffic conditions by calling 511, visiting 511ga.org, or downloading the Georgia 511 app.

