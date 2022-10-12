October classes and events at Monroe-Walton Center for the Arts

|Adult and older teen Classes
Details for Adult classes can be found * HERE * on our website. Teens 16+ are welcome in most of our Adult Classes. Register at least 24 hours in advance. Space is limited and classes may fill early.
If you have difficulty registering for a class, call us at 770-207-8937.
|Making Acrylics Work for You
INTRO CLASS
Wednesday, October 19 from 11:30-2:30 (bring a sack lunch!).
Registration closes on OCTOBER 18 or when the class is full (over half-way full at this writing!)
Instructor: NancyJeanette Long
$40 for members $45 for non-members
For adults and teens ages 16+ – more info including the supply list: CLICK HERE
REGISTER HERE
<< NOTE: WEEKLY classes begin the following Wednesday, October 26 and you can register using the same link. Please visit our website for info, including a supply list for the WEEKLY class that starts 10/26 !>>
Beginner to Intermediate Oil Painting – The Classical Method with Kamden Ecker: Saturdays from 1 – 3 pm (no class on Fall Fest 10/8)
This class is on-going; you may join at any date. Ages 16 to adult.
REGISTER HERE
Fee: $30/class for members; $35/class for non-members
PAINT & SIP (no teens!) with Donna Coffman:Friday, October 21 at 7 pm
Donna is back and will be leading us in a mixed media painting! Painting: Owl — $30 for members; $35 for non-members. Register and pay by emailing Donna
Walton Writers events with Barbara Barth
Are you a writer or want to learn about creative writing? Stay up-to-date on all Walton Writers events and upcoming workshops by joining their Facebook page! Meetings held twice monthly — the first Thursday and third Saturday — join their Facebook page for updates or email Barbara
Beginner Guitar Lessons with Zach Coffman:
Thirty-minute-long individual lessons starting offered weekly at various times and days. Ages 9 to adult. Schedule your time and register by emailing Zach $25 for members; $30 for non-members
POTTERY with Rebecca Braswell: (please note: Rebecca is keeping a WAIT LIST for her adult classes as they are all sold out at this time).
Six-week course: $140 for members; $155 for non-members.
Supply and firing fee: $30 for a bag of clay, includes studio glazes and firing.
$25 for a set of tools.
Tuesdays from 5 – 6 Teens only
Wednesdays from 6 – 7:30pm
Thursday and Friday mornings from 10 – 11:30am
Beginner Pottery next six week course begins TBA – Register by emailing Rebecca DRAWING for beginner/intermediate students
Weekly class with Kamden Ecker — TWO times to choose from:
Mondays 3:00 – 4:30 pm
Wednesdays 6:00 – 7:30 pm
$25/class member, $30/class non-member – REGISTER HERE
Open studio painting (current MWCA members only)
Offered three times weekly. All media types. No instruction provided. Proctored by Kamden Ecker.
Tuesdays 5:30 – 7:00 pm
Thursdays 11:30 am – 1:00 pm
Saturdays 4:00 – 5:30 pm
MEMBERS ONLY: fee $10 — REGISTER HERE
Classical Realism Private Oil Painting Lessons with Kamden Ecker
Slots are available Monday-Saturday
$35/session — Email Kamden to schedule your time and she will email you the payment link
|Kids’ Classes
Details for Kids’ classes can be found HERE on our website.
Email the teacher to register at least 24 hours in advance. Space is limited and classes may fill early.
If you have difficulty registering for a class, call us at 770-207-8937.
|Paint and Pizza Party with Donna
ages 6+ — Saturday, November 5 from 12 – 2. Painting:TBA. Please email Donna to register and pay.
Pottery with Rebecca Braswell:
ages 9+ — Wednesdays from 4:45 – 5:45
Email Rebecca
ART ASAP with Donna Coffman (After School Arts Program: Sept-April only)
General Art classes with different projects, tools and emphasis on skills each month.Kids work at their own age-appropriate level. Instructor: Donna Coffman. Please email Donna for more information.
MONDAYS
4 – 5 pm — ages 6 – 9 –
5:16 – 6:15 — ages 10+
TUESDAYS
4 – 5 pm — ages 7 – 9
5:15 – 6:15 — ART 2 for advanced art students ages 10+
|FREE CREATIVE GATHERINGS
meet new friends and hang out/create with others! … for free!!
|Not Your Mama’s Book Club — October 25
Meets in our Book Nook the last Tuesday of each month from 7 – 9 pm
Enjoy reading? You’ll have fun in our Book Club – a collection of fabulous ladies discovering new worlds through books. To learn more, ask to join the group’s Facebook page: Not Your Mama’s Book Club! October’s book selection: Rules of Civility by Amon Towles
MONROE MAKERS
Drop in Thursdays anytime between 1 – 3 pm to hang out with other creatives. Paint angels for our ART MD kits with JoeAnn and Grace or bring your own supplies and do your own thing!
OLD TIME MUSIC OPEN JAM — October 15
Once a month on the third Saturday from 1 – 4 pm – You’re invited to drop by and listen … or join in and play! Free and open to the public. Acoustic instruments only: fiddle, guitar, banjo, mandolin, ukulele, bass.
SUNDAY WRITE IN
Every Sunday from 1:30 – 4:30 pm
This FREE Creative Gathering is open to anyone interested in writing. Feel free to drop in Sundays anytime between 1:30 – 4:30 to write in a supportive environment or chat with others about writing – hosted by writer, Barbara Barth. Bring a snack and drink if you’d like!
SOUTHERN SISTERS IN CRIME WRITING GROUP
Last Sunday of every month at 3:00, except Nov-Dec
They are members of the National Sisters in Crime. You do not have to be a mystery writer to join, just enjoy the genre. Email Marlene Buchanan if you are interested in attending.
