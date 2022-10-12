October classes and events at Monroe-Walton Center for the Arts

Making Acrylics Work for You

INTRO CLASS

Wednesday, October 19 from 11:30-2:30 (bring a sack lunch!).

Registration closes on OCTOBER 18 or when the class is full (over half-way full at this writing!)

Instructor: NancyJeanette Long

$40 for members $45 for non-members

For adults and teens ages 16+ – more info including the supply list: CLICK HERE

<< NOTE: WEEKLY classes begin the following Wednesday, October 26 and you can register using the same link. Please visit our website for info, including a supply list for the WEEKLY class that starts 10/26 !>>



Beginner to Intermediate Oil Painting – The Classical Method with Kamden Ecker: Saturdays from 1 – 3 pm (no class on Fall Fest 10/8)

This class is on-going; you may join at any date. Ages 16 to adult.

Fee: $30/class for members; $35/class for non-members



PAINT & SIP (no teens!) with Donna Coffman:Friday, October 21 at 7 pm

Donna is back and will be leading us in a mixed media painting! Painting: Owl — $30 for members; $35 for non-members. Register and pay by emailing Donna



Walton Writers events with Barbara Barth

Are you a writer or want to learn about creative writing? Stay up-to-date on all Walton Writers events and upcoming workshops by joining their Facebook page! Meetings held twice monthly — the first Thursday and third Saturday — join their Facebook page for updates or email Barbara



Beginner Guitar Lessons with Zach Coffman:

Thirty-minute-long individual lessons starting offered weekly at various times and days. Ages 9 to adult. Schedule your time and register by emailing Zach $25 for members; $30 for non-members



POTTERY with Rebecca Braswell: (please note: Rebecca is keeping a WAIT LIST for her adult classes as they are all sold out at this time).

Six-week course: $140 for members; $155 for non-members.

Supply and firing fee: $30 for a bag of clay, includes studio glazes and firing.

$25 for a set of tools.

Tuesdays from 5 – 6 Teens only

Wednesdays from 6 – 7:30pm

Thursday and Friday mornings from 10 – 11:30am



Beginner Pottery next six week course begins TBA – Register by emailing Rebecca DRAWING for beginner/intermediate students

Weekly class with Kamden Ecker — TWO times to choose from:​

Mondays 3:00 – 4:30 pm

Wednesdays 6:00 – 7:30 pm

Open studio painting (current MWCA members only)

Offered three times weekly. All media types. No instruction provided. Proctored by Kamden Ecker.

Tuesdays 5:30 – 7:00 pm

Thursdays 11:30 am – 1:00 pm

Saturdays 4:00 – 5:30 pm

Classical Realism Private Oil Painting Lessons with Kamden Ecker

Slots are available Monday-Saturday

$35/session — Email Kamden to schedule your time and she will email you the payment link