Office of Lt. Gov. Burt Jones constituent Mobile Office Hours July 9 in Walton & Morgan counties

Next Week, Lt. Gov. Burt Jones’ statewide field representatives Luke Hetland will be hosting mobile office hours for constituents in the local Walton and Morgan County communities. Tuesday, July 9
Time: 10:00am-12:00pm
Location: Walton County Historic Courthouse/Boardroom at 111 S Broad Street in Monroe.Monroe, GA 30655
Time: 1:00pm-3:00pm
Location: Morgan County Library, 1131 East Ave, Madison, GA 30650
RSVP: Please RSVP to Luke Hetland at Luke.Hetland@ltgov.ga.gov.
Leave a Reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.