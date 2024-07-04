Office of Lt. Gov. Burt Jones constituent Mobile Office Hours July 9 in Walton & Morgan counties

Next Week, Lt. Gov. Burt Jones’ statewide field representatives Luke Hetland will be hosting mobile office hours for constituents in the local Walton and Morgan County communities.                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                   Tuesday, July 9 

            Time: 10:00am-12:00pm

Location: Walton County Historic Courthouse/Boardroom at 111 S Broad Street in Monroe.Monroe, GA 30655

Time: 1:00pm-3:00pm

Location: Morgan County Library, 1131 East Ave, Madison, GA 30650

RSVP: Please RSVP to Luke Hetland at Luke.Hetland@ltgov.ga.gov.

