Official Ribbon Cutting of the Humane Society of Walton County scheduled for July 25

The Walton County Humane Society is having its official ribbon Cutting with the Walton County Chamber of Commerce at 3:30 p.m. on Thursday, July 25 at 3:30 p.m.

In the meantime, dogs and cats continue to pass through there to their forever homes in short order with many happy “tails” to share.

You can click on this link for the Facebook page that gives an update on pets that have found their forever home as well as ones that are still available for adoption or foster. At the link you also can find out how to contact HSWC if you have cats or kittens you know of that need to be TNR’d (Trap, Neuter, Release), if you want to join a volunteer crew or if you are just looking for other ways you can help.

The Human Society of Walton County has now been open to the public since a couple of days before Christmas. Since then, many dogs and cats have found their forever in loving homes outside of the facility. In between arriving at the HSWC, they have been able to become accustomed to the fact that life is looking so much brighter for them already. They have been cleaned, fed, walked and watered and shown some love by a group of volunteers who have stepped up to offer their time to help.

If you haven’t yet seen the facility, or maybe want to see if there is a good fit for one of the pets to find a permanent home in your home, this will be a good time to do so.

The HSWC is located at 1520 Highway 138, Monroe. You can drop in and find out how you can help contribute to a better life for Walton County’s four-footed residents.

For more information on the HSWC, you can follow them on Facebook at this link or on the website at this link.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Email

Print

