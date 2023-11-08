Officials give a smoke alert for the local area

WALTON COUNTY, GA (Nov. 8, 2023) – Walton County Fire Rescue is warning the local community that there is likely to be some smoke in the air today, but it is not from a local fire.

“Barrow County Emergency Services is working a fire at a large commercial mulching facility in the Bethlehem area. The fire is producing a lot of low thick hanging smoke in the area around Hwy 316 and Hwy 81,” WCFR Assistant Fire Chief Craig League said. “We could experience heavy smoke conditions in the Northern area of Walton County today as this fire continues to burn. The smoke could potentially effect the communities of Bold Springs, Campton, and Gratis.”

