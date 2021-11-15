Old paint collection opportunity in Walton County Saturday for America Recycles Day

America Recycles Day® is a Keep America Beautiful® national initiative and is the only nationally-recognized day dedicated to promoting and celebrating recycling in the United States. Each year, on or around this time, thousands of communities across the country participate by promoting environmental citizenship and taking action to increase and improve recycling in America – and this includes Walton County.

This year, Walton County is again giving the community the opportunity to properly dispose of any unused household paint so you’re invited to participate in the annual paint collection event for Walton County’s America Recycles Day! From 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021, you’re invited to take your unused paint for proper disposal to the Walton County Recycling Center at 2051 Leroy Anderson Road in Monroe.