Old-time music jam at Monroe Walton Center for the Arts every third Saturday

If you’re an old-time music enthusiastic, and play one of the instruments that reflect that enthusiasm, than every third Saturday afternoon in Monroe is the place for you to be.

From 1 – 4 p.m. every third Saturday, the Monroe Walton Center for the Arts hosts an Old-Time open jam, and you’re invited to drop in and listen….or join in and play!

​This is free and open to the public.



Old time open jam is with acoustic instruments only: fiddle, guitar, banjo, mandolin, ukulele, bass. Be ready to join in if you’d like — old time music only.

​

During pleasant weather, the is an opportunity to jam outdoors in the City of Monroe’s sculpture garden.

