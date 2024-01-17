Old-time music jam at Monroe Walton Center for the Arts every third Saturday

If you’re an old-time music enthusiastic, and play one of the instruments that reflect that enthusiasm, than every third Saturday afternoon in Monroe is the place for you to be.
From 1 – 4 p.m. every third Saturday, the Monroe Walton Center for the Arts hosts an Old-Time open jam, and you’re invited to drop in and listen….or join in and play!
This is free and open to the public.
Old time open jam is with acoustic instruments only: fiddle, guitar, banjo, mandolin, ukulele, bass. Be ready to join in if you’d like — old time music only.
During pleasant weather, the is an opportunity to jam outdoors in the City of Monroe’s sculpture garden.
