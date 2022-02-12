Olivia Volmar, of Loganville, makes Dean’s List honors at Tufts University

MEDFORD, MA (02/11/2022)– Tufts University recently announced the dean’s list for the Fall 2021 semester.

Among students earning dean’s list honors is Olivia Volmar of Loganville, GA Class of 2024.

Dean’s list honors at Tufts University require a semester grade point average of 3.4 or greater.

