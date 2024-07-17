On Stage Awarded ‘Bridge Grant’ from Georgia Council for the Arts 

ATLANTA – July 16, 2024 — On Stage, Monroe’s community theatre, was awarded a Bridge Grant from Georgia Council for the Arts, a strategic arm of the Georgia Department of Economic Development, for fiscal year 2025. The Bridge Grant provides funding for operating support to nonprofit arts organizations, many of which were negatively affected by COVID-19. As part of this year’s Bridge awards, 204 entities in 44 counties will receive more than $2.6 million in funding.

On Stage will use the $7,344.00.grant for its operations. It will be used to sustain the running of the theater throughout the year.

On Stage Artistic Director Marc Hammes said: “On Stage is grateful for the grant and support On Stage gets from GCA. This grant helps to keep our theater going AND bring more opportunities to our community in outreach, education and performances. The GCA keeps our local community theater going!”

Georgia Council for the Arts Director Tina Lilly said. “These grant dollars will allow arts organizations in Georgia to focus on their primary mission to bring art and cultural events to their communities by relieving the burden of certain operating expenses. Georgia Council for the Arts is excited to help our arts organizations continue to foster economic and cultural vitality in their communities.”

Georgia Council for the Arts received applications from arts organizations from across the state, including performing arts centers, museums, galleries, amphitheaters, and music festivals. Bridge Grants are available to arts organizations for eligible operating expenses like rent, utilities, programming expenses, and marketing.

Funding for these grants is provided through appropriations from the National Endowment for the Arts and the American Rescue Plan (ARP).

Georgia Council for the Arts (GCA) uses Peer Review Panels to judge and review applications following standard practices set by the National Endowment for the Arts. Panelists are GCA Council members and fellow professionals who are experienced in the arts discipline or type of grant being reviewed, or are citizens with a record of arts activities, experience, and knowledge.

About Georgia Council for the Arts

Georgia Council for the Arts (GCA) empowers the arts industry in Georgia and artists around the state to cultivate healthy, vibrant communities that are rich in civic participation, cultural experiences, and economic prosperity. As part of the Georgia Department of Economic Development, Georgia Council for the Arts provides grant funding, programs, and services statewide that support this vital industry, preserve our cultural heritage, and create increased access to meaningful arts experiences. Visit gaarts.org for more information.

About GDEcD

The Georgia Department of Economic Development (GDEcD) is the state’s sales and marketing arm, the lead agency for attracting new business investment, encouraging the expansion of existing industry and small businesses, locating new markets for Georgia products, attracting tourists to Georgia, and promoting the state as a location for arts, film, and digital entertainment projects, as well as planning and mobilizing state resources for economic development. Visit georgia.org for more information.

About On Stage

On Stage, founded in 1971, seeks to promote community theater with its honored traditions. Our goal is to introduce, entertain, inspire and engage audiences with live performances. We strive to educate this and future generations in the arts and crafts of theater through workshops and performance.

