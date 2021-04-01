On Stage creates Doug Geiger Memorial College Scholarship

For Current Seniors Who Have Participated in an On Stage Production

MONROE, Ga. – On Stage community theater has created The Doug Geiger Memorial College Scholarship to support and encourage students who have participated in one of the theater’s productions.

The scholarship, which will be awarded to a high school senior who has been accepted by a college, honors the memory of Doug Geiger (1942-2021), who for many years worked tirelessly to support On Stage’s mission to entertain, inspire, and engage audiences with live performances.

“Doug was a performer on stage and an advocate and promoter off stage for our theater,” said Marc Hammes, artistic director. “He used his marketing expertise to promote the theater and made everyone around him strive to be better. The mark he leaves on On Stage will be forever cherished.”

Details on the award and an application form can be found on www.OnStage.org. In addition to the application form, students will be asked to write a 500-word essay to a prompt.

For this first year, the scholarship will be awarded in the amount of $500. The theater’s education committee, composed of the On Stage board of directors, will make the final selection.

ABOUT ON STAGE: Organized as On Stage Walton in 1971 “to bring a little culture to our town,” the theater moved in 1975 to the current On Stage Playhouse in the old Monroe Primitive Baptist Church, built in 1910. On Stage holds summer workshops for adults and youths. The theater helps support a 501c3 organization. For more information: www.onstagewalton.org.