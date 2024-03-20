On Stage Goes Batty Over Bard

The Complete Works of William Shakespeare (Abridged) runs April 19-May 5

The cast of “The Complete Works of William Shakespeare (Abridged) Top, left to right: Kerri Brooks and Kimberly Wisnewski; Bottom, left to right: Karly Pecua and Cindy Hayes. Photo credit: Kelly Channel Studios

Monroe, Ga. – On Stage, Monroe’s community theater, presents “The Complete Works of William Shakespeare (Abridged),” a madcap romp through all the Bard’s plays with four talented actors who will improvise and interact with the audience.

The PG-13 comedy will be presented April 19, 20, 26, 27 and May 3 and 4 at 8 p.m., and April 28 and May 5 at 2 p.m. All tickets are $20. Tickets are half-price for the performance at 7:30 p.m. on April 30. Tickets go on sale April 5 at www.onstagewalton.org and at Carmichael’s Drugs in Monroe. Online tickets can be purchased with a credit card. Carmichael’s accepts only cash and checks for the tickets.

“This play has a wonderful way of reaching those who love Shakespeare as well as those who only saw or read one play,” said Marc Hammes, the Artistic Director of On Stage as well as director of this production. “It is a hilarious fast-paced Shakespearean-based show with some improvisation and interaction with the audience. There will be something new and different at every performance. How fun is that? Plus, I love having an all-female cast for plays that were written for male casts. I am excited to work with this amazing cast to bring the production to life.”

On Stage veteran Kerri Brooks, said, “’Tis funny, what these actors are working on! This show is unlike any Shakespeare you have seen before. It’s a hilarious, fast-paced, exciting take on all Shakespeare’s comedy and tragedies! We will make even the Shakespeare skeptic his biggest fan by the end of our non-stop comedic take on this show!”

Paige Hood, the assistant director, said, “When folks think of Shakespeare, they think of deep, thoughtful works about the human condition. But let’s not forget that the human condition is also absurd. This play perfectly distills Shakespeare’s classics into tales told by idiots, with lots of sound and fury that ultimately mean nothing except tons of laughter and fun!”

Actor Kimberly Wisnewski said: “If you love Shakespeare, this is the show for you. If you hate Shakespeare, this is the show for you. If you’ve never read Shakespeare or fear you might be bored by the Bard, this is the show for you! ‘Complete Works’ has always been my favorite play, so I’m honored I get to be part of it! Working on this show has been chaotic in the best possible way! I’ve learned so much from my incredible castmates and crew, and I’m so excited to share this hilarious, irreverent, and fast-paced tour of Shakespeare with all of you!”

Rachel Roper, the stage manager, said; “If you’re thinking, ‘Oh, Shakespeare is so boring,’ then I’m pleased to say you’re mistaken! Complete Works (abridged) is a hilarious and irreverent take on the Bard’s vast body of work. This play skips all the boring bits and gives you the best to enjoy, all in an hour and a half.”

The parody of Shakespeare was written by Adam Long, David Singer and Jess Winfield.

The Complete Works of William Shakespeare is presented by special arrangement with Broadway Play Publishing.

ABOUT ON STAGE: On Stage, founded in 1971, seeks to promote community theater with its honored traditions. Our goal is to introduce, entertain, inspire and engage audiences with live performances. We strive to educate this and future generations in the arts and crafts of theater through workshops and performance.

