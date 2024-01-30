On Stage Holds Auditions for “Complete Works of Shakespeare”

MONROE, Ga. – On Stage Playhouse, Monroe’s community theater, is auditioning actors for its upcoming production of “The Complete Works of William Shakespeare (Abridged)” on Wednesday, Feb. 21, 6-8 p.m., and Saturday, Feb. 24, 2-4 p.m.

The fast-paced, witty and physical play features all 37 of Shakespeare’s plays in 97 minutes. It’s full of laughter for Shakespeare lovers and haters alike.

“‘The Complete Works of William Shakespeare (Abridged)’ has a wonderful way of reaching those who love Shakespeare and are familiar with his plays, as well as those who only saw or read only one play,” said On Stage Artistic Director Marc Hammes. “The performers will do some improvising and interacting with the audience – how fun is that? There is going to be something new and different at every performance. I am excited to work with a diverse and fun cast to bring this production to life!”

Auditions will be held at the On Stage Playhouse 215 High School Avenue in Monroe. Please come any time during the audition dates and times. Auditions will last about 30 minutes, with cold readings from the script and some improvisation. No prepared material is required. All roles are volunteer and unpaid. Bring your calendars and be prepared to note any rehearsal conflicts.

The first meeting/parent meeting will be Thursday, Feb. 29, 7-9 p.m. Then Saturday March 2, 2-4:30 p.m. Rehearsals will generally be on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 7-9 p.m., Saturdays, 2-5 p.m., with a few Wednesday rehearsals depending on cast availability.

Performances will be April 19, 20, 26, 27, 28, 30, May 3, 4 and 5.

As originally performed, the cast consisted of three males, but gender-diverse and/or expanded casts are welcome. On Stage is committed to diversity and inclusion. We encourage performances of all races, ethnicities, gender identities, sexualities and abilities to attend auditions.

“The Complete Works of William Shakespeare (Abridged)” is presented by special arrangement with Broadway Play Publishing.

ABOUT ON STAGE: On Stage, founded in 1971, seeks to promote community theater with its honored traditions. Our goal is to introduce, entertain, inspire and engage audiences with live performances. We strive to educate this and future generations in the arts and crafts of theater through workshops and performance.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Email

Print

