On Stage Playhouse is hosting auditions Sept. 21 and 24 for holiday performances of Home for Christmas

Actors of ALL ethnicities ages 12 & up are encouraged to audition.

On Stage is holding auditions for the holiday performance of “HOME FOR CHRISTMAS,” a live performance “adapted by Anne Coulter Martens, from the story by Lloyd C. Douglas and presented by special arrangement with Dramatic Publishing.” The auditions will take place this week, Wednesday Sept. 21 from 6 – 8 p.m. and then on Saturday, Sept. 24 from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. The auditions will consist of cold readings from the script and will last for about 30 minutes.

CASTING INFORMATION

NOTE: Actors are required to be 12 & up. All ages below are a suggestion, and can be adapted to suit available actors. Total of 10+ actors are needed.

Nan Clayton- in her 30’s. Cheerful, pleasant woman who tries to be kind and forthright to everyone.

Mother Clayton- 60+, a woman who has known hard work and, in later years, loneliness, but very happy now with the prospect of her family home for Christmas.

Jim Clayton- 40’s/50’s, Big man who is poised and forthright, a successful man who earned it.

Gertrude Clayton Eldridge- Early 40’s, a woman who wears a veneer of aloofness to hide an inner hurt. Feels that her daughter and husband no longer need her and has grown apart from them.

Miriam- Late teens, a vivacious, high-spirited person and not at all snobbish.

Jack- 20’s, His portrayal of the country yokel is on the “corny” side, but he enjoys himself immensely.

Jean- a youthful looking woman in her 50’s. Sensible and engaging.

Packy- 60’s+, retired school teacher, brimming with energy. Her verve and zest for people hasn’t changed. She speaks her mind unequivocally.

Ellen- 40’s+, plodding, colorless farm woman, abrupt of speech and manner, but a loyal tireless worker & friend.

Timmie- 40’s/50’s, has an aversion to work, but spry enough wiehn he wants to be. He always manages to have a “twinge of lumbago” in his back when there is work to be done.

OTHER CHARACTERS & PROGRAM GUESTS- These characters may be doubled.

Sam Bailey- 20’s/30’s+

Lucy Bailey- 20’s/30’s+

Bill Dutton- 30’s/40’s+

Mrs. Apple- 30’s/40’s+

Apple Children- Young actors of various ages.

Dr. Andrew Collins- 30’s/40’s+

Mrs. Reba Collins- 30’s/40’s+

Questions: Contact the Director at director@onstagewalton.com

AUDITION INFORMATION

Please come any time during the audition dates and times. Those entering MUST wear a mask to enter and (ages 18 & up) have proof of vaccination to participate. Auditions will last about 30 minutes. There will be cold readings from the script. No prepared material is required. All roles are volunteer and unpaid.

*Bring your calendars and be prepared to note any rehearsal conflicts from the information below.

REHEARSAL INFORMATION

Our first read through/parent meeting will be Saturday, Oct 1 at 11am and rehearsals beginning Monday, October 10. These will generally be Tuesday and Thursdays evenings from 7-9pm, and Saturdays from 2-5pm depending on cast availability. A more specific rehearsal schedule will be available at auditions. No absences allowed during tech weeks, November 14-19 & November 28-December 1 and during performances.

We will NOT have rehearsal the week of Thanksgiving (November 21-27).

PERFORMANCES

December 2, 3, 9, 10, 11, 13, 16, 17 & 18, 2022

*On Stage is committed to diversity and inclusion. We encourage performers of all races, ethnicities, gender identities, sexualities and abilities to attend auditions.

ATTENTION: ALL cast and crew ages 18 and older must be fully vaccinated to audition and perform. It is preferred that cast and crew ages 17 and under be fully vaccinated, but it is not required. Due to the limited space backstage of the playhouse, social distancing will be impossible, and masks will be required during rehearsals until we reach tech weeks.

We define a “fully vaccinated” individual as one who has received their second shot of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines or a single shot of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine and has received the final shot at least 14 days before the first rehearsal.