On Stage Playhouse says Y’all Come to ‘Fall Frenzy’ Oct. 30 to celebrate 50 Years

MONROE, Ga. – On Stage Playhouse, Walton County’s community theater, celebrates its 50th Anniversary Season on Saturday, Oct. 30, with “Fall Frenzy,” an afternoon filled with fun for the family from noon to 3 p.m. The playhouse is located at 215 High School Avenue in Monroe. “We’re celebrating a half century of drama, music and comedy,” said Marc Hammes, On Stage artistic director. "This event is guaranteed fun for the whole family. We will be doing raffles for adults and kids throughout the afternoon. There are several kids activities where they are able to create puppets, fall decorations, join a kids costume parade, and just enjoy themselves. We will have a spooky makeup demonstration and puppet show. What is more fun than an event of free activities and making Halloween come alive in the afternoon?" Hammes will host a live episode of his popular “Mr. Marc’s Neighborhood,” an online show that encourages kids to read.

ABOUT ON STAGE: Organized as On Stage Walton in 1971 “to bring a little culture to our town,” the theater moved in 1975 to the current On Stage Playhouse in the old Monroe Primitive Baptist Church, built in 1910. On Stage holds summer workshops for adults and youths. The theater helps support a 501c3 organization. For more information: www.onstagewalton.org.