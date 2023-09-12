Diverse cast explores classic Southern Gothic drama Oct. 6-22

On Stage Presents ‘A Streetcar Named Desire’ Oct. 2-22. The classic Tennessee Williams drama features Alex Copeland as Stanley Kowalski, Keisha Jones (L) as Blanche Du Bois and Emily Casey as Stella Kowalski. Photo Credit: Karly Pecua

MONROE, Ga. – On Stage, Monroe’s community theater, presents “A Streetcar Named Desire,” the classic Tennessee Williams drama — drenched in decay, sensuality, violence and insanity — in nine shows Oct. 6-22.

The play will be staged at 8 p.m. on Oct. 6, 7, 13, 14, 20 and 21, with Sunday matinees at 2 p.m. on October 15 and 22. “Sign Language Saturday,” for deaf and hard-of-hearing patrons, is on Oct. 7. Tickets are $20, except for a half-price show, “Ten Dollar Tuesday” at 7:30 p.m. on Oct. 17. On-Stage member tickets are available Sept. 15. General tickets go on sale Sept. 22 at Carmichael’s Drugs (cash and check only) and online at www.onstagewalton.org (credit card only).

Director William McGregor said, “I couldn’t feel more honored to play a small role in bringing this classic piece of theatrical Americana to On Stage. ‘A Streetcar Named Desire’ can be a daunting task for any theater company. Fortunately, I am part of an outstanding creative team of exceptional designers, technical staff and actors. These folks represent the best Walton County has to offer and audiences are in for a real treat.”

The nine-member cast features Keisha Jones as Blanche Dubois, Alex Copeland as Stanley Kowalski and Emily Casey as Stella Kowalski.

Jones, who portrayed Violet in “9 to 5: The Musical” at On Stage, said, “Blanche is a powerful and diverse character who allows me the opportunity to channel varying emotions. “When ‘A Streetcar’s Named Desire’ comes to the stage in October, we will bring you an amazing experience from one of Tennessee Williams’ most haunting and honored works.”

Copeland, who has been in several On Stage productions, said, “I am more than excited to take on the role of Stanley Kowalski. Stanley is everything I’m not: he’s aggressive, rude, disgusting and oftentimes just terrifying, but that challenge is what makes the role so appealing to me. I want to continuously push myself to become a better actor and Stanley Kowalski, being one of the more complicated of Tennessee Williams’ male characters, is perfect for that.”

Casey, who has been in 15 On Stage production, said, “Stella is a warm-hearted young woman who deeply cherishes her relationship with her sister, Blanche, and husband, Stanley. Working with On Stage, I have discovered aspects of this well-rounded yet nuanced character through the challenges she faces. Stella is unapologetically herself and lovingly supports those around her.

“A Streetcar Named Desire” is presented through a special arrangement with Concord Theatricals. On Stage Playhouse is located at 215 High School Avenue in Monroe. Free parking is available. Facemasks are optional, subject to change by CDC recommendations.

ABOUT ON STAGE: On Stage seeks to promote community theater with its honored traditions. Our goal is to introduce, entertain, inspire and engage audiences with live performances. We strive to educate this and future generations in the arts and crafts of theater through workshops and performances.