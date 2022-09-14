On Stage Presents ‘Blithe Spirit’ next month

The classic ghostly comedy opens nine-show run on Oct. 7

Joel Bonser is Charles Condomine and Karly Pecua portrays the ghost of Elvira Condomine.

Photo credit: L.L. Wyndemere

MONROE, Ga. – On Stage, Monroe’s community theater, will present “Blithe Spirit” –the timeless comedy about the ghost of a fussy novelist’s first wife who is summoned by a medium and runs amok in his new marriage — in nine performances Oct. 7-23.

Written by legendary British playwright Noel Coward, the play first opened in 1941 but may be even more timely today, said director William McGregor. “I’m a big fan of Noel Coward, who pokes fun at class and arrogance.”

McGregor noted there is now a bigger gap between the rich and the working class than there was in Britain during World War II.

“The humor holds up even more,” he said.

The play will be staged at 8 p.m. on Oct. 7, 8, 14, 15, 21 and 22, with Sunday matinees at 2 p.m. on Oct. 16 and 23. A half-price show, “Ten Dollar Tuesday” is at 7:30 p.m. on Oct. 18. All other tickets are $20. General tickets go on sale Sept. 23 at Carmichael’s Drugs (cash and check only) and online at www.onstagewalton.org (credit card only). On-Stage member tickets are available Sept. 16. Facemasks are optional, subject to change by CDC recommendations.

The play swirls around the cantankerous socialite novelist Charles Condomine, who invites an eccentric medium, Madame Arcati, to conduct a séance at his home as research for his next book. Madame Arcati accidentally summons the ghost of Charles’ first wife, Elvira, who runs amok in his new marriage. His second wife, Ruth, cannot see or hear the ghost.

The seven-member On Stage cast includes Joel Bonser as Charles, Amanda Gibson as Ruth, Laura Griffin as Madame Arcati and Karly Pecua as Elvira.

Director McGregor is a theater professional from Hawaii visiting his sister in Monroe. He said he has been amazed at the dedication of the On-Stage cast and crew, who invest their time and talent without compensation.

“This is one of the best ensembles I’ve ever worked with,” he said. “It’s very endearing that they’re doing it for nothing, just for the love of theater.” He attended the previous On-Stage production, “Matilda The Musical,” and found it “absolutely astonishing.”

The On-Stage Playhouse is located at 215 High School Avenue in Monroe. Free parking is available.

ABOUT ON STAGE: On Stage seeks to promote community theater with its honored traditions. Our goal is to introduce, entertain, inspire and engage audiences with live performances. We strive to educate this and future generations in the arts and crafts of theater through workshops and performances.