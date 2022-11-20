On Stage Presents “Home for Christmas”

Cast members of “Home for Christmas” – Left to Right (If needed) Dee Bailey, Debbie Dijack, Madison Connor, Paige Hood, Staci Scornik, Angela Longenecker. Photo Credit: Amanda Gibson.



The heartwarming Christmas classic opens nine-show run on Dec. 2

MONROE, GA – On Stage, Monroe’s community Theater, will present “Home for Christmas,” which will remind every family of their own Christmas gatherings over the years, in nine performances from Dec. 2 – 18.

“The play draws the Clayton family together from all parts of the country because their mother isn’t well and this may be her last Christmas,” says Director Marc Hammes. “Some of them have been successful and some have difficult problems. One of the daughters is determined that the family recapture something they seem to have lost and forces them all to come home for Christmas. In the midst of the laughter, they discover something our audience will want to discover with them.

“There won’t be a dry eye or an unhappy heart in the Playhouse,” Hammes said, adding that the play is rated G and suitable for all family members.

Performances will be at 8 p.m. on Dec. 2, 3, 9, 10, 16 and 17. Sunday performances will be at 2 p.m. on Dec. 11 and 18. Tickets are $20. A special half-price ($10) show will be Dec. 13 at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are on sale now for On Stage members. General tickets go on sale Nov. 18. Tickets can be purchased online (www.onstagewalton.com) and at Carmichael’s Drugs in Monroe. You may only use cash or check when purchasing tickets at Carmichael’s. Credit cards must be used for online sales.

For the first time, On Stage will offer an American Sign-Language performance on Saturday, Dec. 3.

“This is just another part of our outreach to our On Stage community,” said Hammes, who is also artistic director for On Stage. “Our 15-member cast, headed by On Stage veteran Staci Scornik, is so excited to present the play to our audiences.”

Scornik, who portrays Nan Clayton, said, “I am thrilled to be a part of this stellar cast. We hope this play will have the audience wanting to recapture some of their own Christmas memories.”

Face masks are now optional for our audience. This is subject to change based on CDC recommendations.

Playwright Anne Coulter Martens adapted the play from the story by Lloyd C. Douglas. It is presented by special arrangement through Dramatic Publishing.

The On-Stage Playhouse is located at 215 High School Avenue in Monroe. Free parking is available.

ABOUT ON STAGE: On Stage seeks to promote community theater with its honored traditions. Our goal is to introduce, entertain, inspire and engage audiences with live performances. We strive to educate this and future generations in the arts and crafts of theater through workshops and performances.