On Stage Presents ‘I Love You, You’re Perfect, Now Change’

Getting ready for “I Love You, You’re Perfect, Now Change” are, L-R, Director Jake Strength and actors Karly Pecua, Dee Bailey and Kerri Brooks. Photo credit: Marc Hammes

Hilarious musical comedy will play Feb. 16 to March 3

MONROE, Ga. – On Stage Playhouse, Monroe’s community theater, presents “I Love You, You’re Perfect, Now Change” — the wildly entertaining musical comedy that became a worldwide hit — in nine performances from Feb. 16 to March 3.

“On Stage audiences are about to find out why ‘I Love You, You’re Perfect, Now Change’ was the second-longest-running Off-Broadway musical,” said On Stage Artistic Director Marc Hammes. “It’s a series of vignettes connected to the themes of love and relationships. Basically, it’s everything you ever wanted to know about dating, romance, marriage, lovers, husbands, wives, and in-laws but were afraid to admit.”

Performances are at 8 p.m. on Feb. 16, 17, 23, 24, and March 1 and 2; 2 p.m. on Feb. 25 and March 3; and at 7:30 p.m. on Feb. 27. Tickets are $20, except for a half-price show on Feb. 27. Tickets go on sale online and at Carmichael’s Drugs in Monroe on Feb. 2. Online sales are credit card only. Carmichael’s is cash or check.

The talented cast of five singing actors includes familiar faces, including Dee Bailey, Kerri Brooks, Brock Cantrell, Daniel Hodges and Karly Pecua.

The play is directed by On Stage veteran Jake Strength, who said, “This is going to be a great show. It tackles the modern relationship from dating, marriage, having kids, and on to the twilight years of life. This cast will have you in stitches with laughter and in awe of their vocal abilities. I’m so proud to be their director.”

Musical Director Mandy Stertzbach said, “Let’s be honest. Relationships are tough. ‘I Love You, You’re Perfect, Now Change’ will take you on a journey through the triumphs and trials of doing life with another human. You’ll laugh out loud and cry just a little as our talented cast explores the experience of love, where everybody changes.”

“I Love You, You’re Perfect, Now Change” was written by Joe DiPietro and is presented by special arrangement with Concord Theatricals. The play has been staged in theaters in much of the world, including China, with translations in both Cantonese and Mandarin.

On Stage is located at 215 High School Avenue in Monroe. Free parking is available in the playhouse parking lot. Face masks are now optional for On Stage audiences. This is subject to change based on CDC recommendations.

ABOUT ON STAGE: On Stage, founded in 1971, seeks to promote community theater with its honored traditions. Our goal is to introduce, entertain, inspire and engage audiences with live performances. We strive to educate this and future generations in the arts and crafts of theater through workshops and performance.

