On Stage Presents ‘Junie B in Jingle Bells, Batman Smells’

Hilarious Christmas play will have 9 shows Dec. 1-17

Caption: The hilarious young actors in “Junie B. in Jingle Bells, Batman Smells.” L-R: Brigid Murphy, Kayzariah Blair, Kristopher Blair, Savannah Cowary, Madoc Boyd and Quinn Fleming. Photo Credit: Cindy Hayes

MONROE, Ga. – On Stage Playhouse, Monroe’s community theater, presents the joyously funny Christmas play, “Junie B in Jingle Bells, Batman Smells,” featuring six talented young actors and four adults in nine performances Dec. 1-17.

“I am so excited by the way these incredible kids have not only learned their lines but also learned to deliver them with expert comic timing,” said Director Marc Hammes. “It’s a wildly twisting tale of a Secret Santa party that goes horribly wrong and then goes wonderfully right. The play centers around Junie B regretfully selecting the name of her least-favorite classmate May while the rest of the kids continue to deliver their nutty comments.”

Tickets are $20 and go on sale Nov. 17. They are available online at www.onstagewalton.org, payable by credit card, and at Carmichael’s Drugs in Monroe, payable only by cash or check. Shows will be presented at 8 p.m. on Dec. 1, 2, 8, 9, 15 and 16; at 2 p.m. on Dec. 10 and 17; and a half-price show at 7:30 p.m. on Dec. 12.

Junie B. Jones is portrayed by Quinn Fleming, 11, a sixth-grader at Youth Middle School, who said, “I like the character of Junie B. because she’s not afraid to do what she wants to do. And I think the people in the play are very nice.”

May is portrayed by Keyzariah Blair, 13, an eighth-grader at Georgia Cyber, who said, “May makes me feel like I can go back to a playful stage of my life and act like a kid all over again. I love being May.”

“One of the neatest parts of our cast is that two different families are involved in the show,” Hammes said. “Kristopher Blair (Herb) and Keyzariah Blair (May) are siblings, and On Stage veteran Caroline Boyd (Elf Ellen) is acting with her son Madoc Boyd (Sheldon) and her father Doug Monroe (Grandpa Miller/Philip Johnny Bob).”

The colorful set was designed and built by William McGregor. Lisa Luttrell and Maddison Travelo are assistant directors.

On Stage is located at 215 High School Avenue in Monroe. Free parking is available in the playhouse parking lot. Face masks are now optional for On Stage audiences. This is subject to change based on CDC recommendations.

The play was adapted by Allison Gregory and based on the books by Barbara Park and presented by special arrangement with Playscripts, Inc.

ABOUT ON STAGE: On Stage, founded in 1971, seeks to promote community theater with its honored traditions. Our goal is to introduce, entertain, inspire and engage audiences with live performances. We strive to educate this and future generations in the arts and crafts of theater through workshops and performance.

