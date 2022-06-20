On Stage presents “Raise Your Voice,” a young actors Musical Intensive

Seven Young Actors Dance and Sing in a Broadway Junior Revue June 24-26

Intensive!: Elizabeth Pope and Jack Boyer rehearse for “Raise Your Voice,” a Musical Intensive for Young Actors coming to OnStage July 23-26. Photo credit: Paula Gerhardt



MONROE, Ga. – On Stage, Monroe’s community theater, presents the 2022 Young Actors Musical Intensive with seven young singers and dancers performing such Broadway hits as “Fiddler on the Roof” and “Little Mermaid” in three shows June 24-26.

The Intensive format gave the young actors, who range in age from 10 to 18, only two weeks to prepare for the show, directed and choreographed by On Stage board member Paula Gerhardt.

“The Musical Theater Intensive is super unique and really exciting,” Gerhardt said. “We are rehearsing for six-plus hours a day, dancing and singing the whole time. We are having a blast! Our actors are learning 13 full songs and dances in just nine days! It is amazing to see how quickly these young actors can take something and make it their own!”

Performances are at 8 p.m. on June 24 and 25, and 2 p.m. on June 26. Tickets are $15 and can be purchased at www.OnStageWalton.com. On Stage Playhouse is located at 215 High School Avenue, Monroe, Ga. 30655.

The cast members are Jack Boyer, Allison Carter, Olivia Colón, Erin Moua, Elizabeth Pope, Gabby Rainford and Aliyah Ryals.

Photo credit: Paula Gerhardt

“My favorite part of the MTIntensive has to be the opportunity to have this quick of a turnaround for our shows, specifically the mass amount of work that we have done will see its reward very fast — a good way for new actors to get a taste of what theater is really like, and a fun challenge for experienced actors,” said Jack Boyer.

Elizabeth Pope, an OnStage regular, said, “I adore being inside of a theater as I am able to do what I love. The MTIntensive allows me to spend two weeks to do just that while growing my skills in such a short time. I have had a blast learning alongside old and new friends.”

ABOUT ON STAGE: On Stage seeks to promote community theatre with its honored traditions. Our goal is to introduce, entertain, inspire, and engage audiences with live performances. We strive to educate this and future generations in the arts and crafts of theater through workshops and performances.