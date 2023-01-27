On Stage Presents Rousing Bluegrass Musical ‘Smoke On The Mountain’

From left: Emily Casey (Music Director), (First Row) Brett Terrell, Darby Boyce, Stephanie Traylor, Joel Barker, (2nd Row) Johnny Griffin, Paige Hood & Michael Wheeler. Photo credit: Marc Hammes

Two dozen songs stir the show Feb. 17-March 5

MONROE, Ga. – On Stage, Monroe’s community theater, presents “Smoke on the Mountain,” the hilarious and heartwarming story of a Saturday Night Gospel Sing at a country church in North Carolina’s Smoky Mountains, in nine performances Feb. 17-March 5.

“’Smoke on the Mountain’ brings to life classic gospel and Bluegrass music – including ‘The Church in the Wildwood,’ ‘Bringing in the Sheaves,’ and ‘I’ll Fly Away,’” said On Stage Artistic Director Marc Hammes, who directs the 11-member cast.

“We see the Sanders family during the Great Depression and how they come to terms with life and each other while holding onto their faith and trust in religion,” Hammes said. “The family puts on an amazing concert and this show has something for everyone.

“With a live band, great performers, and music that fills your soul, this is a show not to miss!” he said

Stephanie Traylor, who portrays June Sanders, said, “’Smoke on the Mountain’ is simultaneously funny and heartwarming. Audience members will recognize the music, and it will transport them to past times with family and friends.

“The cast is very talented, and the band is amazing,” Traylor said. “It’s so wonderful that Walton County has a place to showcase all of this talent at On Stage!”

Performances are at 8 p.m. on Feb. 17, 18, 24, and 25, and March 3 and 4; and 2 p.m. on Feb. 26 and March 5. Tickets are $20. A 7:30 p.m. show on Feb. 28 is $10 Tuesday. The Feb. 18 show is “Sign Language Saturday.” More details are available on the theater’s website: www.onstagewalton.org.

On Stage member tickets are available Jan. 27. General tickets go on sale online and at Carmichael’s in Monroe on Feb. 3. You may only use cash or checks for tickets at Carmichael’s. Credit cards must be used for online sales at www.onstagewalton.org.

Face masks are now optional for On Stage audiences. This is subject to change based on CDC recommendations.

“Smoke on the Mountain” is produced by special arrangement with Concord Theatrics. Connie Ray wrote the play’s book. The show was conceived by Alan Bailey and the musical arrangements are by Mike Craver and Mark Hardwick.

The On-Stage Playhouse is located at 215 High School Avenue in Monroe. Free parking is available.

ABOUT ON STAGE: On Stage seeks to promote community theater with its honored traditions. Our goal is to introduce, entertain, inspire and engage audiences with live performances. We strive to educate this and future generations in the arts and crafts of theater through workshops and performances.