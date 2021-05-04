On Stage Presents Summer Youth Theatre Workshops

Don’t act out – Learn to act FOR REALS!

These kids had a ball at the On Stage Summer Youth Theatre Workshop! Photo credit: On Stage

MONROE, Ga. – On Stage, Monroe’s community theater, is now accepting online applications for its popular Summer Youth Theatre Workshops – with two age groups – on George Walton Academy’s campus in June.

Rising Kindergartners through 2nd Graders will take part in the wild and zany “Zoo Revolution” June 7-12. It’s a hilarious play about a revolt by zoo animals who demand better conditions. The kids will meet every day from 9 a.m. to noon. Their performance will be at 11:30 a.m. on June 12.

Rising 3-8th graders will be in the “Hillbilly Time Machine” – as silly but loveable hillbillies traveling through time try to figure out how to get back home. They’ll meet June 21-26 from 9 a.m. to noon. Their performance will be at 11:30 a.m. on June 26.

Both workshops have a $95 registration fee. Scholarships are available.

“These workshops are so much fun, and the kids learn so much that they will fill up quickly,” said On Stage Artistic Director Marc Hammes, who will lead both sessions. “Theatre skills translate so well into many areas of life. Look at trial lawyers! They are master thespians!”

Register online or get more information at www.OnStageWalton.org.

ABOUT ON STAGE: Organized as On Stage Walton in 1971 “to bring a little culture to our town,” the theater moved in 1975 to the current On Stage Playhouse in the old Monroe Primitive Baptist Church, built in 1910. On Stage holds summer workshops for adults and youths. The theater helps support a 501c3 organization. For more information: www.onstagewalton.org.