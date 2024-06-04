On Stage presents the crazy ‘Disaster! The Musical’

Insanely Funny Musical Comedy runs July 12-28

Bottom Left to Right: Savanna Cowart, William McGregor Standing Left to Right: Bekah Wesley, Keisha Jones, Daniel Hodges, Dee Bailey. Photo Credit: Kelley Channell Studio

Monroe, Ga. – On Stage, Monroe’s community theater, presents “Disaster! The Musical,” a musical comedy straight from Broadway about a floating casino and discotheque beset by earthquakes, tidal waves and other catastrophes – plus hit songs from the ‘70s.

The PG-13 production features a cast of 16 portraying New York City’s hottest A-List who line up to take the inaugural voyage of the party ship.

“What begins as a night of Boogie Fever quickly changes to panic as the ship succumbs to earthquakes, tidal waves, an inferno and rats,” said On Stage Artistic Director Marc Hammes, who is directing the play. Mandy Stertzbach is the vocal music director and Amanda Gibson is the choreographer.

Performances are July 12, 13, 19, 20, 26 and 27 at 8 p.m., July 21 and 28 at 2 p.m., and July 23 at 7:30 p.m. Tickets for all shows are $20, except for $10 on Ten-Dollar Tuesday July 23. Tickets go on sale June 28. They can be purchased with cash or check at Carmichael’s Drugs in Monroe or online with credit card at www.onstagewalton.org.

“This hysterical spoof features some of the most unforgettable songs of the ‘70s, like ‘Knock on Wood, ‘Hooked on a Feeling” and “I am Woman,” Hammes said. “And this is the first production in which we are able to use the fabulous new equipment we were able to buy with the proceeds of a generous grant from the state.”

He noted that the play will have pulsating lights and fog effects.

William McGregor, a veteran On Stage actor and director who also designed and built the set, portrays Tony, an attractive but unscrupulous middle-aged schemer.

“With all the perils we are bombarded with on the daily, everyone deserves to experience the silliest Disaster ever!” McGregor said.

Dee Bailey, an On Stage veteran actor, portrays Levora Verona, a flamboyant, glamorous diva who is sassy and pushy.

“I absolutely love my character!” Bailey said. “I grew up in the 70’s so I was too young to truly appreciate all that it had to offer. I had no idea it was so much fun! I am so thankful to have been chosen to bring Levora to life. She’s such a tough cookie and keeps me on my toes! I love the diversity of the cast for this production and hope to see more in the future. I’ve never seen anyone else’s rendition of Disaster but I can say with boldness that we at On Stage Playhouse are putting on a show you do not want to miss!”

The hit musical comedy was written by Seth Rudetsky and Jack Plotnick and is presented by special arrangement with Music Theatre International.

On State Playhouse is located at 215 High School Avenue in Monroe. Ample parking is available.

ABOUT ON STAGE: On Stage, founded in 1971, seeks to promote community theater with its honored traditions. Our goal is to introduce, entertain, inspire and engage audiences with live performances. We strive to educate this and future generations in the arts and crafts of theater through workshops and performance.

