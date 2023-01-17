On Stage Young Actors Present “Good Night, Princess” Feb. 3-5

Cast members of “Goodnight, Princess” rehearse for the upcoming show.

Photo credit: On Stage

A cast of 22 young actors try to solve a sleepless princess’ dilemma

MONROE, Ga. – The Young Actors of On Stage will portray traditional fairytale characters who try to help an insomniac princess finally get some sleep in the amusing fantasy play “Good Night, Princess” in three shows, Feb. 3-5.

Twenty-two young actors (Grades 3-12) have roles in the play, in which Princess Nara cannot get to sleep despite the best efforts of the moon, her chamberlain, her cook, and even her mirror. The play, written by D.M. Larson, is directed by On Stage regulars Laura Griffin and Vicki Wrobel.

Performances are Friday, Feb. 3, and Saturday, Feb. 4, at 7:30 p.m., and Sunday, Feb. 5, at 2 p.m. Tickets are $15 each and are only available for purchase online at www.onstagewalton.org.

“We are so excited to bring together 22 actors and 3 crew members, all under 20 years old, to create this fantastic production – 25 up-and-coming theater participants!” Wrobel said.

“One of the joys of working with young actors is seeing them light up the moment they begin to bring their characters to life,” Griffin said. “Watching them get excited as they find ways to make each other and their audience laugh is wonderful.”

Face masks are now optional for our audience. This is subject to change based on CDC recommendations.

The On-Stage Playhouse is located at 215 High School Avenue in Monroe. Free parking is available.

ABOUT ON STAGE: On Stage seeks to promote community theater with its honored traditions. Our goal is to introduce, entertain, inspire and engage audiences with live performances. We strive to educate this and future generations in the arts and crafts of theater through workshops and performances.