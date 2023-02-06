One dead and three injured in Gwinnett County when car crashes into mobile home community

GWINNETT COUNTY, GA (Feb. 6, 2023) – Gwinnett County Police reported that Jordan Gonzalez, 36, died Sunday after his vehicle drove through the Countryside Village in Gwinnett in the 1400 block of Horizon Parkway late Sunday evening.

According to Gwinnett County PD, Gonzalez was traveling west on Horizon Parkway approaching its intersection with Boulder Way when he failed to maintain the lane, left the roadway in the front yard of 13 Bouldway and struck a tree.

“Debris from the Vehicle and the tree struck three vehicles in the driveway of 1 Boulder Way,” GCPD public information officer Hideshi Valle said in a press release. “The vehicle continued traveling west and struck the home at 1 Boulder Way.”

Valle said three people inside 1 Boulder Way were injured as a result of the collision and Gonzalez died from injuries sustained at some point during the collision sequence. He said Gonzalez next of kin was notified at the scene.

“Our Accident Investigation Unit is handling the investigation,” Valle said. “The preliminary investigation shows that Jordan failed to maintain his lane, leaving the roadway. We will provide updates as they are received.”