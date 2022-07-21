One lane of SR 316 to be closed due to road maintenance

Gwinnett County…

Eastbound Lane Closure on SR 316

WHAT: Georgia Department of Transportation (Georgia DOT) has closed one lane of SR 316 due to road maintenance work..

WHERE: SR 316 in Gwinnett County in the area of Cedar Ridge Road. One lane will be blocked off Eastbound. Expect delays.

Advisory: Exact times may change due to weather or other factors. Motorists are cautioned to reduce their speed while traveling through work zones, stay alert, and watch for workers. Before heading out, get real-time information on work status and traffic conditions by calling 511, visiting 511ga.org, or downloading the Georgia 511 app