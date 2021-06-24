One mammogram a year could save your life

Last year, we all had to juggle. Adjust. Change our schedules. You probably had to miss one of your most important appointments: your yearly mammogram. Make up for lost time by booking your mammogram now.



Early detection is key for fighting breast cancer. If your mammogram reveals problems early, your doctor may be able to treat you faster and more efficiently.



Piedmont is making it easy and convenient for you to book this preventive screening. Visit this link to make an appointment at any of our convenient locations.



Just so you know, we’re taking every step to protect you with safety measures across our offices and hospitals, so don’t delay crucial care.



Put your health back on the calendar. Schedule your mammogram now.