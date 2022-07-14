Update: One patient transported to the hospital after a single vehicle accident on Hwy 138 in Walton County

Update:

Georgia State Patrol TFC Dillon Rutledge said one patient was transported to Piedmont Athens following a single vehicle accident on Highway 138 on Wednesday night.

According to Rutledge, the vehicle was traveling west on State Route 138 in the right lane.

“The driver failed to maintain his lane and exited the roadway onto the right shoulder. The vehicle continued the shoulder, sticking a mailbox before overturning on the shoulder. The driver was ejected and transported to Piedmont Athens by EMS,” Rutledge said.

WALTON COUNTY, GA (July 13, 2022) – Walton County Sheriff’s Office reported at about 8:30 p.m. on Wednesday, July 13, that one lane of Highway 138 at Bridge Whiteoak (just before the Dollar General) has been shut down due to a serious traffic accident. First responders are on the scene and Georgia State Patrol is working the incident.