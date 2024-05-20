Only a few spots left at Monroe Lemon Tree for free summer transition to kindergarten program

State-approved free summer transition program for students entering Kindergarten

The Lemon Tree Academy in Monroe has a few spots left to offer the free summer transition program to students who may not have had a full, or any, Pre-K opportunity before entering Kindergarten for the 2024-2025 school year. There are other qualifying factors, listed below, for a student to apply to attend. The transition program includes 6.5 hours of instructional days from Monday to Friday, free breakfast, lunch and snacks and includes field trips and fun activity.

Contact Rhonda McDonald through contact information given below to secure one of the spots left.

