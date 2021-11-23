Open job postings in neighboring Barrow County

Barrow County has many open job postings. Click or tap on the relevant link for more information or to apply.

Editor’s Note: These job postings were found on the Barrow County career website on Nov. 20, 2021. Please note they could be removed at any time due to the positions being filled.

Administrative Assistant

  • Barrow County, GA
  • Full Time – $31,049.00 – $46,574.00 Annually
  • Category: Administrative Assistant
  • Department: Leisure Services

Animal Control Officer

  • Barrow County, GA
  • Full Time – $31,049.00 – $46,574.00 Annually
  • Category: Animal Control
  • Department: Animal Control

Animal Control Supervisor

  • Barrow County, GA
  • Full Time – $38,464.00 – $57,695.00 Annually
  • Category: Animal Control
  • Department: Animal Control

Buyer

  • Barrow County, GA
  • Full Time – $36,441.60 – $54,683.20 Annually
  • Category: Accounting and Finance
  • Department: Financial Services

Communications Officer

  • Barrow County, GA
  • Full Time – $33,222.00 – $49,834.00 Annually
  • Category: 911 Telecommunications
  • Department: Emergency Services

Equipment Operator

  • Barrow County, GA
  • Full Time – $27,896.00 Annually
  • Category: Public Works
  • Department: Public Works

Firefighter – EMT/Paramedic

  • Barrow County, GA
  • Full Time – See Position Description
  • Category: EMS
  • Department: Emergency Services

Firefighter – Recruit

  • Barrow County, GA
  • Full Time – $33,364.00 – $50,048.00 Annually
  • Category: Fire & EMS
  • Department: Emergency Services

Full-Time Kennel Technician

  • Barrow County, GA
  • Full Time – $26,441.00 – $39,662.00 Annually
  • Category: Animal Control
  • Department: Animal Control

Heavy Equipment Operator

  • Barrow County, GA
  • Full Time – $30,203.00 – $45,305.00 Annually
  • Category: Public Works
  • Department: Public Works

Office Clerk

  • Barrow County, GA
  • Full Time – $27,896.00 – $41,844.00 Annually
  • Category: Administrative Assistant
  • Department: District Attorney

Office Services Coordinator

  • Barrow County, GA
  • Full Time – $38,464.00 – $57,695.00 Annually
  • Category: Administrative Assistant
  • Department: Emergency Services

Part-time Building Maintenance Technician

  • Barrow County, GA
  • Part Time – $14.93 Hourly
  • Category: Building Maintenance
  • Department: Public Works

Part-Time Park Security Attendant

  • Barrow County, GA
  • Part Time – $10.24 Hourly
  • Category: Building Maintenance / Parks and Recreation / Maintenance
  • Department: Leisure Services

Part-Time Parks Maintenance Worker

  • Barrow County, GA
  • Part Time – $12.74 Hourly
  • Category: Facility Management / Parks and Recreation / Maintenance
  • Department: Leisure Services

Roads & Bridges Laborer

  • Barrow County, GA
  • Full Time – $26,441.00 Annually
  • Category: Public Works
  • Department: Public Works

Senior Center Van Driver New

  • Barrow County, GA
  • Full Time – $23,757.00 – $35,635.00 Annually
  • Category: Community Services
  • Department: Leisure Services

Wastewater Treatment Plant Mechanic

  • Barrow County, GA
  • Full Time – $31,049.00 – $46,574.00 Annually
  • Category: Wastewater
  • Department: Public Works

Water Distribution Field Technician

  • Barrow County, GA
  • Full Time – $34,558.00 – $51,837.00 Annually
  • Category: Public Works / Water Agency
  • Department: Public Works

