Opportunity Feb. 9 to Sip, Sample and Shop in Downtown Monroe for Valentine’s Day

Monroe is offering the community an opportunity to Sip, Sample and Shop downtown on Feb. 9 in advance of Valentine’s Day 2023.

“It’s the month of love, and we love nothing more than supporting our local businesses. Join us, February 9th from 5:00 to 8:00 pm for an evening of shopping, dining, tasty treats, and delicious drinks in Downtown Monroe,” Monroe Downtown noted in its event calendar.

You’re invited to “stroll the beautiful streets, visit your favorite stores, listen to live music, and enjoy treats and dinner/drink specials provided by our local business owners.”

For chocoholics, there are sure to be some of the official taste of love to sample at some of the stores.According to Majesticgardens.com, the Aztec were the first to believe chocolate had love inducing properties. Casanova, said to be the “world’s greatest lover” was said to drink chocolate daily. Science reportedly agrees that chemicals released by chocolate increase excitement and energy – in a positive way. This science is reflected in the number of chocolates sold in stores on Valentine’s Day – and supposedly in the chocolates supplied by merchants in downtown Monroe.