Over 35 agencies participating in Public Safety Career Fair on November 15

The Georgia Chapter of NOBLE is hosting a public safety career fair on Tuesday, November 15, 2022, from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at Atlanta Metropolitan State College. Over 35 agencies are registered to participate including local, state, and federal law enforcement, fire rescue, and 911 dispatch. The event is free and open to the public.

“In addition to uniformed positions, public safety agencies recruit for many other positions. For example, the GBI is currently recruiting special agents, but also for medical examiners, finance, and IT professionals. The Fulton County Office of Solicitor General is recruiting for trial attorneys. These are just two of agencies that will be represented on Tuesday,” said Georgia Chapter of NOBLE President Natalie Ammons. “You would be surprised how many degrees and skills transfer over to public safety that you’ve never thought about. Everyone is encouraged to attend.”

For a list of participating agencies and more information, visit www.ganoble.org/2022-career-fair.

Atlanta Metropolitan State College

1630 Metropolitan Parkway, SW

Building 700 (Gym)

Atlanta, GA