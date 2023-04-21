Overnight house fire in Snellville claims a life

House fire in Snellville on April 21, 2023 claimed the life of one victim. Photo credit: Gwinnett County Fire and Emergency Services

(Snellville, Ga., April 21, 2023) – Gwinnett County Fire and Emnergency Services report that one person died in a house fire in Snellville overnight. The identity of the victim has not been released at this time.

According to a press release, on April 20, 2023, at 10:55 p.m., firefighters responded to a report of a house fire on the 3700 block of Eli Drive SW in Snellville. A Gwinnett County Police Officer reported a house on fire with the roof starting to cave in.

Firefighters arrived at 11:00 p.m. to find a working fire in a single-story, single-family dwelling on a crawlspace. Fire crews observed heavy fire venting from the windows and deployed several fire hoses for a fire attack. Firefighters searched the home and discovered the remains of a deceased adult. No other fire victims were found in the home. Firefighters faced multiple challenges on this fire scene, including arcing power lines that serviced the house and floor systems compromised by fire damage. Crews brought the fire under control at 11:34 p.m.

There were no other injuries reported on this fire scene. The police officer informed firefighters that he first noticed the flames exiting the chimney. As he approached the home, he noticed fire throughout the interior.

The officer attempted to alert the residents and rescue any victims, but intense heat forced him to retreat to safety. Fire investigators said the cause of this fire is undetermined. The victim’s body was turned over to the Gwinnett County Medical Examiner’s Office for positive identification and cause of death determination. Due to Federal Patient Privacy Laws known as HIPAA, the Fire-PIO is not able to provide the name or specific information related to injuries.The name will be released by the Medical Examiner’s Office when available.

This incident is a tragic reminder of the importance of practicing home fire safety. Firefighters encourage residents to develop a home fire escape plan, practice fire drills regularly, install and maintain working smoke alarms, and look for and eliminate hazards that could cause a fire to start or grow in intensity. For additional information on home fire and life safety or a free smoke alarm check, please contact the Gwinnett Fire Community Risk Reduction Division at 678.518.4845 or email FirePrograms@GwinnettCounty.com.