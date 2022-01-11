Overnight traffic shift begins tonight on SR 15/10 Loop in Athens

Shift Change: Photo Credit: Georgia Department of Transportation

Clarke County, GA – From 8 p.m. until 6 a.m. tonight and tomorrow night, Jan. 11 and 12, weather permitting, Georgia Department of Transportation construction partners, Georgia Bridge & Concrete will shift traffic for two nights on SR 15/SR 10 Loop in Athens. The shift is between Old Hull Road and Danielsville Road / North ave and will be to the right shoulder to allow road construction of the median crossovers. The project has an estimated completion date of March 2023. Dates may change due to weather or other factors.

ADVISORY: Motorists will experience delays traveling through the project. Motorists are advised to reduce speeds as they travel through this work zone. Before heading out, get real-time information on work status and traffic conditions. Call 511, visit 511ga.org, or update or download the newest version of the 511GA app for Apple and Android. (Previous users of My511GA will need to create a new account for 511GA with the update as former login credentials will not be recognized in the new system.)