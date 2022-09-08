Owner of the Great Walton Railroad short line and former Walton County Chairman passes away

Bennie Ray Anderson, Sr., Photo Credit: The Walton Tribune

WALTON COUNTY, GA (Sept. 8, 2022) – Bennie Ray (B.R.) Anderson, Sr. passed away on Tuesday, Sept. 6, 2022. Anderson was the owner of The Great Walton Railroad shortline and the Hartwell Railroad. He also was a former Chairman of the Walton County Board of Commissioners.

Photo credit: Walton County Fire Rescue Asst. Chief Craig League

No obituary is currently available but funeral details have been posted by Meadows Funeral Home.

Visitation will be from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m., Friday, Sept. 9, at Meadows funeral Home. A funeral service will follow at 2 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 10, in the Chapel of Meadows Funeral Home. Interment will follow at Pleasant Valley United Methodist Church Cemetery.

More details will follow on Monroe Local News and the Walton Tribune as they become available.