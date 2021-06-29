Oxford man charged with obstruction of law enforcement after running from police

A large law enforcement presence was seen in the subdivision across the road from the Monroe Country Club in Monroe on Monday, June 28, 2021. According to officials, a search was under way for a suspicious person.

“On 06-28-21, the Monroe Police Department received a call of a suspicious person in the backyard of a residence on Stone Creek Court. A Walton County Sheriff’s Officer investigator later observed a subject matching the description hide behind a residence on Alcovy Street near Country Club Drive and attempted to make contact with him,” said Capt. Kirk McLeroy with WCSO. “The subject ran from the investigator and into the woods. A search of the area continued and the subject was later observed on Monroe Jersey Road between Criswell Road and Dean Hill Road.”

McLeroy said the subject was taken into custody at that time without incident. He was identified as Lee Smith, 57, of Oxford, Ga. Smith was charged with obstruction of law enforcement. He is being held in Walton County Jail on $430 cash bond.

Editor’s Note: An arrest or charge does not constitute a conviction.