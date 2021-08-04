Pactiv Evergreen Hiring Event at Stephen Felker Recreation Complex in Monroe Thursday

The Pactiv Evergreen manufacturing plant in Athens is holding a hiring event at Stephen Felker Recreation Complex, 305 Community Court, Monroe, GA 30655. Staff will be on hand to interview for entry level positions starting at $15.51 per hour with the possibility of being hired for higher level jobs.



The event will run from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Offers made on the spot to qualified applicants.



Full-time with competitive medical, dental and vision benefits offered with weekly rotating schedule.www.pactivevergreen.com