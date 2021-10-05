Pactiv Evergreen in Athens is hiring. The company has open interviews every Wednesday from 9 – 12 p.m. with offers on the spot. Pactiv Evergreen is a manufacturer and distributor of food packaging and foodservice products, supplying packers, processors, supermarkets, restaurants, institutions and foodservice outlets across North America. It also has job postings in Conyers, Covington and Macon in Georgia. Click or tap on this link for all the job postings.

Overview of the Athens job postings

Pay starting at $19.07 with sign on bonuses of up to $5000!! Walk-in and meet our hiring managers to find out more every Wednesday!!!

Evergreen Packaging is conducting open interviews every Wednesday from 9am to 12pm at 600 Dairy Pak Rd., Athens, GA 30607!

Basic qualifications include:

Ability to work rotating shifts

Manufacturing experience NOT required – we want passionate employees looking for a career

Candidates must be willing to submit to a drug screen & criminal background check

Click or tap on this link and input the search feature for more information about the qualifications for each position available in the Athens area.