Paddle boards will not be allowed on Hard Labor Creek Regional Reservoir

Kayaks and electric power boats will still be allowed on the reservoir

File Photo: Credit: Mylinda Knittell, Spring Street Studios

Anglers, kayakers and canoeists will still have access to the Hard Labor Creek Regional Reservoir but there will be no move to allow paddle boards on the lake, according to Jimmy Parker of Precision Planning, project manager for HLCRR. The matter was raised at last week’s meeting of the Hard Labor Creek Reservoir Management Board (HLCRMB) and Walton County Water & Sewerage Authority (WCWSA) after requests had been made to make that change to the rules.

“The Walton County Water & Sewerage Authority did not make any changes to the current regulations, therefore the use of paddle boards on the Hard Labor Creek Regional Reservoir remains prohibited,” Parker said. “Although kayaks are allowed on the reservoir, the Authority felt that paddle boarding would encourage swimming, which is not a permitted activity.”

However, the Authority and the Management Board did approve the Walton County Board of Commissioners request to transfer operations of the recreation area to the Walton County Parks and Recreation Department through a long term lease.

“Walton County will proceed with the evaluation and planning for site mulching, walking trails, a picnic pavilion, fishing pier, and other amenities,” Parker said.

In other business, Walton County BOC Chairman David Thompson announced the preliminary award of $42 million for the Hard Labor Creek Regional Water Treatment Facility. The application for the state Fiscal Recovery Fund Grant had been completed to seek funding to assist in the design and construction of the initial Hard Labor Creek Water Treatment Facility. The application was approved by the state on July 14, 2022 and is currently pending budget approval before disbursement, a process expected to take 6 to 8 weeks.