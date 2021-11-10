Pancake Breakfast with Santa at WGHS on Nov. 13

Santa will be visiting his friends at Walnut Grove High School on Nov. 13, 2021. You are invited to visit with Santa then enjoy the Car Show and Vendor Market. A breakfast, including sausage and pancakes with all the toppings, is $5 and you can visit with Santa for free with and one photo download available with a donation to Walnut Grove High School Band. Additional photos will be available for purchase.

See the flyer below for more information.You are advised to reserve your spot in advance. Click or tap on this link to make your reservation.