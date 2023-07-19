Panel Steel in Loganville is hiring welders. No experience necessary – training will be provided.

The starting rate is $18 a hour. According to Panel Steel, after 90 days, the successful applicants will be eligible for a raise and will receive a 100 % company paid health/dental insurance as well as 3 days PTO. Company 401K we match dollar for dollar up to 6% of salary.”

Normal work week is 50-60 hours with OT.

Email charles@panelsteelinc.com or call 404-213-0062 for application and interview.

Editor’s Note: This job posting was found on Panel Steel’s Facebook Page on July 16, 2023. Please note a job posting could be removed at any time due to the position being filled.