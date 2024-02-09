Parents of Marcus Trey Greene again conduct Christmas Giveawy in his memory

Every year since the death of their son, Marcus Trey Greene, to Sickle Cell Disease and Heart Failure in 2015, Mary and Russell Greene have honored his memory by making Christmas special for children in Morgan County and the communities. Last year was no different. The contributed photos below were taken at the 2023 Christmas Giveaway.

“We gave away 21 Lenovo laptop computers to the kids and presented each one with a $50.00 gift card from Walmart. We had the giveaway on December 21st. 2023 in the fellowship hall at New Springfield Baptist Church in Siloam Ga. thanks to Rev. Roi Johnson,” Mary Greene said. “I would like to highly thank Harbin Lumber Co. of Athens, Lavonia & Eatonton Ga. Mr. Leon & Rebecca Farmer of Athens Ga. Mr. & Mrs. Lanford of Lanford & Company.

The Marcus Trey Greene Christmas giveaway started in 2018, three years after the Greene’s lost their only child to Sickle Cell Disease & Heart Failure at the age of 16 years old.

“Trey was a young kid that played the trumpet at Clarke Central High School. He loved life and had big dreams but never recovered from his sickness. We have created a legacy in the memory of our son Trey. And helping others was one of Trey’s favorite subjects,” Greene said when first introducing the legacy honoring their son.

You can read the full story on Trey that ran previously at this link.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Email

Print

