Parents of teen lost to sickle cell anemia again look to honor his memory with Christmas giveaway

Mary and Russell Greene are reaching back out for the Marcus Trey Greene 2023 Christmas giveaway during this season for donations.

“We are so thankful for all your generosity in the past years. You have helped so many families in the surrounding communities with your donations at Christmas, We certainly thank you for making Christmas so much better for the families,” Mary Greene said. “The Greene’s are asking for your help once again on making this Christmas special for families in need of a little help. “

The Marcus Trey Greene Christmas giveaway started in 2018, three years after the Greene’s lost their only child to Sickle Cell Disease & Heart Failure at the age of 16 years old.

“Trey was a young kid that played the trumpet at Clarke Central High School. He loved life and had big dreams but never recovered from his sickness. We have created a legacy in the memory of our son Trey. And helping others was one of Trey’s favorite subjects,” Greene said.

Russell and Mary Greene are dealing with the lost of their son Marcus Trey Greene through the Lord & Savior Jesus Christ. The faith of the Greene’s always helped them through. If you are able to, you are asked tohelp Mary & Russell Greene continue the legacy of Marcus Trey Greene. This year’s goal is to raise $6000.00 to help the families. Blessings in advance for the Marcus Trey Greene Christmas giveaway for people in the local communities.

If you are in a position to help you can make Checks Payable To:

Mary Greene, 240 Blueberry Hills Ct. Athens Ga. 30601 – 706.372.1564

You can read the full story on Trey that ran last year at this link.

