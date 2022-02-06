Parking options and agenda for Monday’s work session in Loganville

With filming going on in downtown Loganville all week, city officials are giving attendees to Monday’s City Council work session information on where to park.

“Due to the impact of filming both on Main Street and the parking lot at City Hall, those planning on attending Monday night’s council work session and/or Thursday night’s council meeting will need to utilize the parking lot between City Hall and the track. Limited handicapped parking will be available outside the Council Chambers using the entrance on Lawrenceville Road,” officials shared on social media.

The February City Council work session will take place at 6:30 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 7, 2022 at Loganville City Hall located at 4303 Lawrenceville Road. The meeting can also be viewed on social media via YouTube Live at https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCwQrV_CVHqf3Z1Pg8lkLcLQ. The full agenda follows.

I. COMMITTEE / DEPARTMENT REPORTS

a) Planning & Development – Chairwoman Linda Dodd

• Ordinance Amendment Section 111-1 removing “pinwheels” from the definition of festoons

to the Sign Ordinance

• Updates / Reports

b) Finance / Human Resources – Chairwoman Anne Huntsinger

• Dell EMC PowerEdge R540 Server Purchase – $14,206.97

• Mid-year Budget Adjustments

• Updates / Reports

c) Public Safety Committee – Chairman Jay Boland

• Fire Department T&T Uniform Order not to exceed $17,000.00

• Updates / Reports

d) Public Utilities / Transportation – Chairman Bill DuVall

• Updates / Reports

e) Public Works / Facilities– Chairwoman Melanie Long

• Updates / Reports

f) Economic Development – Chairman Branden Whitfield

• Updates / Reports

II. CITY MANAGER’S REPORT

• Groovin’ On the Green Contract Approvals

o The Embers

o Liquid Pleasure

• Retreat Update – if necessary

• Updates / Reports

III. CITY ATTORNEY’S UPDATES / REPORTS

• Updates / Reports